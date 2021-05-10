Splits

John Mulaney’s Estranged Wife Anna Marie Tendler: 5 Things to Know After Their Split

She Was Mentioned Many Times in Her Estranged Husband's Stand-Up Comedy Shows 5 Things Know About Anna Marie Tendler Following Her Split From John Mulaney
She Was Mentioned Many Times in Mulaney’s Stand-Up Comedy Shows

During his 2018 Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, the comedian made several references to his wife.

“I said, ‘Do you mind if I still make fun of you on stage?’ And my wife said, ‘Yeah, you can make fun of me. But just don’t say that I’m a bitch and that you don’t like me,'” he joked. “I was like, ‘The bar is so much lower than I ever imagined. That’s it?’ Also, I wouldn’t say that. What kind of show would that be?”

Mulaney concluded the joke, saying, “My wife is a bitch and I like her so much. She is a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish bitch, and she’s the best.” 

 

