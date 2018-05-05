Like mother, like daughter! The late Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, attended the 2018 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 5, and the resemblance between them is astounding.

Dannielynn, 11, walked the red carpet alongside her father, Larry Birkhead, in what has become an annual outing for them. He has been taking his daughter to the event for years and revealed in a social media post that he met her mother there at the Barnstable-Brown Party in 2003.

Larry told Us Weekly at Churchill Downs on Saturday that his daughter planned her outfit for the event. “This is the first year she got excited about picking things out,” the proud papa said of Dannielynn’s blue and white dress and matching hat. “Normally I put whatever on her and she’s fine with it. But she likes this dress. She said, ‘That’s ugly, that’s gross,’ to some choices. So here we are.”

Smith gave birth to Dannielynn in September 2006, just five months before her death in February 2007, and Larry gained full custody of the child after a long legal battle.

Asked about his Mother’s Day plans this year, Larry told Us that they were up in the air. “Sometimes we go to the Bahamas [where Anna Nicole and her late son, Daniel, are buried], and sometimes we hang out here and we do something fun and tell a story or do something like that. We just kind of play it by ear.”

Scroll down for a look at the adorable father-daughter pair at the event through the years.