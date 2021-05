Being Called ‘Crazy’

“My team was like, ‘You’re doing what?’” she told Extra in April 2021 about her decision to speak out. “I love what I do as an actress and I’m very grateful, but this is my passion, and my passion is to change the narrative around this … because of how alone I felt through all of this … I was called crazy, I was told that I was in psychosis … I was told I needed to be in inpatient just because I didn’t know how to manage the ‘others’ and they were coming out.”