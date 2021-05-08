Coexisting With Her ‘Alters’

“[In] March of 2019, I had an incident where I see [an empty room] except for 75 me’s in there,” she told Dr. Phil in May 2021. “I had a moment with a partner where I couldn’t get the reigns back and I literally got up out of the room and locked myself in my closet and I was saying out loud, to myself, ‘Please let me be me.’ … This is something we have to talk about because it’s so hard to explain.”

McCord added that “now” she “can’t pull them out,” but she’s had “co-conscious” conversations with her 13-year-old self in recent months.