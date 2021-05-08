Her Past Roles

McCord told Dr. Amen that “all of her roles were split,” which she noticed after she filmed the 2012 horror movie Excision in-between seasons of 90210.

“In my history, you’ll see me, I would just show up with the black wig and a new personality and I was this tough little baddie. And then I’d be the bohemian flower child and also being an actress, my ability to split all of my roles — all of my roles were split, but I didn’t even realize I was doing it at all until I did a project [during] 90210. I played a very cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl that was very close to who I feel I am on the inside. It was very exposing, very confronting, probably a bit re-traumatizing without realizing it,” she said. ”The crazy thing about it was that I wrapped that film at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday and had to be happy, crazy Beverly Hills blonde bombshell on Wednesday at noon. I couldn’t find her; she was not accessible. I was dark, I was very deep into this character Pauline, and I couldn’t get [out].”