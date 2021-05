‘Little Anna’

“I spent a lot of my life as the split I was when I was 13 and on. And she was a balls to the wall, middle fingers to sky, anarchist from hell, who will stab you with the spiked ring she wears, and you will like it and she’ll make you lick the blood from it,” McCord told Dr. Amen about “little Anna.” She added: “She was a nasty, little creature but I have so much gratitude for her because she got me out of the hell I was in.”