The First Time

“So what that looks like is the first time it happened, I was here in my house, I was on the phone with my sister, and I became overwhelmed with a memory,” the former Let’s Get Physical star told Extra, noting she was “lucid” at the time. “That’s what the top of my brain felt like … I had no control over my facial expressions, my body language, my vocal cords … and it came out as baby talk … I told my sister Rachel, ‘I just want my Rachey, my Rachey.’”