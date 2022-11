October 2020

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Witches star shared that she wasn’t sure if another baby was in her and Shulman’s future.

“In all seriousness, I don’t know,” she confessed. “The world is really scary. Some minutes, I’m like, ‘Yes, absolutely,’ and some minutes the world scares me too much and I think I’ve got two healthy ones and that feels really great. So I don’t really know yet.”