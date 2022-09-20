Cancel OK

Anne Heche and James Tupper’s Ups and Downs: Child Support Battle, Estate Claims and More

Anne Heche and James Tupper’s Ups and Downs
Child Support Battle

The former couple initially agreed to stay in their shared home on alternate weeks when they had custody with her son. However, their amicable agreements soon turned to accusations.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail in November 2019, Heche alleged that Tupper changed the security code so she couldn’t access the house while he showed the property to inspectors. The Canada native denied the claims.

Heche and Tupper’s disputes over child support continued into 2020 with the Wag the Dog actress seeking to obtain the Aftermath actor’s full financial records.

