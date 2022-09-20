Estate Claims

Following the Call Me Crazy author’s death, Tupper claimed in September 2022 that she had left him her estate despite not leaving a will. He claimed that Heche stated her intentions in a January 2011 email.

“FYI In case I die tomorrow and anyone asks, my wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children,” the alleged email read. “They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25. When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children.”

That same month, Homer filed his own request to be put in charge of his mother’s estate. His former stepfather objected to a court granting the request, claiming that Homer was estranged from Heche at the time of her death “due to his dropping out of university studies and not working to support himself.”