Tupper’s Petition Denied

In October 2022, the Aftermath actor’s petition to become his son Atlas’ guardian ad litem was denied. The ruling also denied Tupper’s request to have control over the 13-year-old’s portion of his late mother’s estate until he turns 18.

“We are pleased — but not surprised — with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas,” a rep for Laffoon said in a statement to Us after the ruling.