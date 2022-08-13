Top 5

Stories

In Memoriam

Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash Left Her Comatose: James Gunn, Kyle Richards and More Celebrities React

By
Stars Mourn Anne Heche
 David Buchan/Shutterstock
10
2 / 10
podcast

Carrie Ann Inaba

“Anne was one of the stars on @dancingwiththestars that truly touched my heart,” the ABC personality wrote via Instagram. “Her personal story was one that reached into my heart and squeezed it. I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching.”

She continued: “Anne, I just wanted to say I’m grateful to have had the chance to SEE you. You had a great impact on many of us not only with your talent, but also with your free spirit.”

Back to top