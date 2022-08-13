Carrie Ann Inaba

“Anne was one of the stars on @dancingwiththestars that truly touched my heart,” the ABC personality wrote via Instagram. “Her personal story was one that reached into my heart and squeezed it. I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching.”

She continued: “Anne, I just wanted to say I’m grateful to have had the chance to SEE you. You had a great impact on many of us not only with your talent, but also with your free spirit.”