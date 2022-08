Thomas Jane

“While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her,” Heche’s Hung costar, who she was linked to between 2019 and 2020, told the Daily Mail on Saturday. “My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.”