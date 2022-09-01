Did Anne Heche Have a Will?

According to court documents obtained by Us, Heche died without a will. Her eldest son, Homer, requested to oversee her estate as his half brother, Atlas, is a minor.

“The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor,” the docs read. “Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor.”