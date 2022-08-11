Is There an Investigation?

TMZ reported on August 8 that the LAPD obtained a warrant to test Heche’s blood for the presence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash. Three days later, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to Us that Heche is being investigated for felony DUI traffic collision. “The blood sample results showed there was a presence of narcotics,” the spokesperson said on August 11. “However, additional testing is required to rule out any substance that was administered at the hospital.” When asked about reports that Heche was under the influence of fentanyl at the time of the crash, the spokesperson responded: “It’s unknown at this time what kind of narcotics until additional testing is completed.”