Anne Heche Through the Years: From 'Another World' to Movie Stardom

2001

Anne opened up about her tragic past and her mental health struggles in her memoir, Call Me Crazy. During her press tour, she revealed that she invented an alter ego named “Celestia” to help her cope with past trauma.

“I’m not crazy. But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me,” Anne told Barbara Walters during a 20/20 interview. “I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia. I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”