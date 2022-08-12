Top 5

Stories

Photos

Anne Heche Through the Years: From ‘Another World’ to Big-Screen Blockbusters and Beyond

By
Anne Heche Through the Years: From 'Another World' to Movie Stardom
Anne Heche. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
14
13 / 14
podcast

2022

The All Rise star was involved in a fiery car crash that left her comatose. Days after the incident, her rep told Us that the actress is not expected to recover. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the spokesperson told Us in a statement. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Back to top