Anne Heche Through the Years: From 'Another World' to Movie Stardom

2022

The All Rise star was involved in a fiery car crash that left her comatose. Days after the incident, her rep told Us that the actress is not expected to recover. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the spokesperson told Us in a statement. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”