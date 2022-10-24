Homer’s ‘Necessary’ Request

In October 2022, Homer filed a petition to “expand his authority’ as the special administrator of his late mother’s estate. According to court docs obtained by Us, Homer and his attorneys said the expansion was “necessary” because the “tangible personal property of the estate” in Heche’s apartment needs to be moved ASAP in order to “avoid additional fees, costs and possible loss to the estate.” Homer also claimed that there are additional checks made payable to his mom that need to be endorsed and deposited to the estate before they’re voided.