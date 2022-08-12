Coleman Laffoon

The real estate advisor shared a touching photo of Heche with their son, Homer, via Instagram after the news. “It’s important to remember the real love in the best times,” Laffoon, who met Heche after working as a cameraman on DeGeneres’ standup tour, captioned the post. “Thank you Anne. peace on your journey.”

Laffoon tied the knot with the Wild Card actress in September 2001. The pair welcomed Homer in 2002, but called it quits in 2007 and finalized their divorce in 2009.