2002

Jamie Lynn was often by Britney’s side at events, including the Crossroads premiere in 2002.

“Truthfully, my childhood was so fun. Everything was new and everything was like Christmas because we were just from this small town and my sister had amazing success. It was so amazing to see my sister reach such heights,” Jamie Lynn told WFAA in 2016. “I think that with all that good, you don’t expect the negative side. And I think, for me, it was just that I couldn’t believe people can ever be so negative.”