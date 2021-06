2013

The sisters teamed up for a duet titled “Chillin’ with You” on Britney’s 2013 album, Britney Jean.

“I think working with family is fun, especially when you can collaborate in a creative way. So of course, I say no to nothing,” Jamie Lynn told Fox News at the time. “I appreciate her music and she appreciates mine. That’s the really cool thing about music. Good music is good music and that’s whenever it crosses genres.”