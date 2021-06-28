2016

Along with brother Bryan, Britney surprised Jamie Lynn during her debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2016. “Thanks to the Opry for letting me introduce this beautiful young lady who is my heart and my soul,” the Grammy winner said on stage. “Not only is she beautiful and extremely talented, but she’s my little sister: Jamie Lynn Spears!”

Jamie Lynn got emotional at the time. “I can’t believe that my whole family kept this secret from me,” she said. “Well, now I’m gonna try to sing some songs for y’all.”