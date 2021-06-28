2017

Not long after the Opry surprise, Jamie Lynn returned the favor and shocked Britney by taking the stage at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards to present her big sister with the first-ever Icon Award and joined Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and Hailee Steinfeld’s performance tribute during “Till the World Ends.”

“What a pleasant surprise, my goodness!” Britney said at the time. “I want to thank Radio Disney so much for giving me their first-ever Icon Award. What can I say? This is such an honor! Your support throughout my career has meant so much to me.”