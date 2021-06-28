2020

Jamie Lynn told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020 that Britney was able to spend some time in Louisiana amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Britney was like, ‘I want to come home, I don’t want to be by myself out here,’ because all of her family’s pretty much here. So she was able to come home for almost two weeks or so. She was here for my birthday and for [my daughter] Ivey’s birthday,” she explained. “We’re all just trying to abide by the rules and do what we’re supposed to do. Having our family has been the biggest blessing, too. I mean, we’re driving each other absolutely insane, about things you wouldn’t normally get mad about, but at the end of the day, at least we have each other, you know? That’s been really fortunate.”