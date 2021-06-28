2021

Days after Britney’s bombshell virtual court appearance, Jamie Lynn made it clear that she has her sister’s back.

“I’m not my family. I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new council like I told her to do many years ago,” the former child actress said. “If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Jamie Lynn’s husband, Jamie, meanwhile spoke to the New York Post at the time: “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”