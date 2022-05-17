Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline

April 2022

The twosome teased the Summer House season 6 “prom” episode, which aired on April 25, as the start of their relationship. “Where it all started 😍 #PROM #summerhouse,” Hubbard captioned a series of Instagram Stories from the event, which was filmed in late summer 2021.

Radke also gushed over his lady while reflecting on the summer bash, writing, “She Likes Me for Me #prom2021♥️ #summerhouse,” alongside snaps of the couple posed by the Hamptons house pool. The duo went as each other’s date for the fun night.