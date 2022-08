August 2022

“Happy Birthday Lindsay Dale Hubbard 💖😊 These are some of my favorite moments from the last 9+ months of traveling, laughing, eating and enjoying each other’s crazy lives. Your smile says it all! You continue to amaze me with your strength and growth. This is gonna be your best year yet! I love you 😘,” Radke captioned a compilation of Instagram photos with his girlfriend in honor of her special day.