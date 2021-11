October 2021

The pair fueled romance rumors by dressing up as Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) — and recreating the iconic Dirty Dancing movie poster — for Halloween.

“Carl and I have been best friends for years. There’s no surprise there. And you know, like, we decided to go to this Halloween brunch together [with] four friends. They have two young kids,” she told Kate Casey when asked about dating speculation.