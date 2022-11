How Did Luke and Ashley Meet?

The pair met at BravoCon in October 2022 after Ashley confessed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she was “attracted” to Gulbranson. “We hung out last night,” Ashley revealed during the RHOP panel on the final day of BravoCon. “We, like, hung out off the reserve.” Gulbranson later said during a November 2022 appearance on WWHL that he “approached her” first at the fan event.