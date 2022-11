What Do Their Castmates Think?

Ashley’s RHOP costars are seemingly on board with the romance. When Gulbranson’s name came up at the show’s BravoCon panel, Wendy Osefo said, “We want Luke, Ashley!” When Tamra Judge chose Gulbranson as her Bravo crush during a separate panel, Candiace Dillard said, “Luke is taken. … That’s Ashley’s man.”