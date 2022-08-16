How Did Kim Respond?

Shortly after her daughter was released, Kim took to social media to defend her child.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol,” she wrote via Instagram. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case.”

She continued: “Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with the law. … We appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”