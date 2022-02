1. She’s a Broadway Veteran

DeBose made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical in 2012, playing Nautica. Since then, she has performed in Motown the Musical, Pippin, Hamilton: An American Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She earned her first Tony Award nomination in 2018 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Donna Summer.