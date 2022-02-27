Who Is Ariana DeBose? 5 Things to Know About the ‘West Side Story’ Actress

2. She Turned Down ‘West Side Story’ 4 Times Before Accepting Role

“I asked her to come in and she said no. She refused four times and I had to talk her into coming in,” casting director Tolan told Variety in January, noting that DeBose struggled to see herself as Anita. “With Ariana, it was just so clear that she had the triple. But we got her in the room with Steven who does his camera work, and it became this no-brainer.”

DeBose has since been recognized with nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the BAFTAs and the Academy Awards for her performance.