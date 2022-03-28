6. She Won Her First Oscar for Her Role in ‘West Side Story’

DeBose won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role after playing Anita in Spielberg’s adaptation of the movie musical.

“Oh, my word, what is this? Now you see why that Anita says, ‘I want to be in America,’ because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true,” she gushed in her acceptance speech in March 2022. “And that’s really a heartening thing right now. … It was the summer of a lifetime [filming this movie] and I am the most grateful to have spent it with all of you. My God, thank you, Steven Spielberg, you’re stuck with me now! Yay!”

She continued: “Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus, look into her eyes. You see an openly queer woman of color, Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art and that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate.”