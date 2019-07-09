How She Coped With Mac Miller’s Death

Following the loss of the “Self Care” rapper, Grande’s friends helped her get back into the studio, but she also turned to alcohol to cope.

“My friends know how much solace music brings me, so I think it was an all-around, let’s-get-her-there type situation,” she said. “But if I’m completely honest, I don’t remember those months of my life because I was (a) so drunk and (b) so sad. I don’t really remember how it started or how it finished, or how all of a sudden there were 10 songs on the board. I think that this is the first album and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me.”