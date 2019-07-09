She Never Planned to Be on ‘Victorious’

Grande rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and its spinoff, Sam & Cat, but she told Vogue that she never “really saw” herself as an actress.

“When I started talking about wanting to make R&B music at 14, they were like, ‘What the f–k would you sing about? This is never going to work,” she recalled. “You should audition for some TV shows and build yourself a platform and get yourself out there, because you’re funny and cute and you should do that until you’re old enough to make the music you want to make.’ So I did that. I booked that TV show, and then I was like, ‘OK, now can I make music?'”