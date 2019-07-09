The Truth Behind That Mac Miller Tweet

Grande made headlines in May 2018 after she reacted to news of Miller’s arrest for drunk driving via Twitter. “Shaming and blaming a woman for a man’s inability to keep his s–t together is a very major problem,” she tweeted at the time. “Let’s please stop doing that.”

The performer defended her motives behind the tweet to Vogue.

“People don’t see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened,” Grande explained. “They didn’t see the years of work and fighting and trying, or the love and exhaustion. That tweet came from a place of complete defeat, and you have no idea how many times I warned him that that would happen and fought that fight, for how many years of our friendship, of our relationship. You have no idea so you’re not allowed to pull that card, because you don’t f–king know. That’s where that came from.”