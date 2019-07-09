Why Tour Is So Difficult

Grande’s Vogue interview was published days after she broke down on stage at a concert in St. Louis while singing “R.E.M.” It wasn’t the first time that the musician has been emotional on stage in recent months.

“I was researching healing and PTSD and talking to therapists, and everyone was like, ‘You need a routine, a schedule.’ Of course because I’m an extremist, I’m like, OK, I’ll go on tour!” she explained to the magazine. “But it’s hard to sing songs that are about wounds that are so fresh. It’s fun, it’s pop music, and I’m not trying to make it sound like anything that it’s not, but these songs to me really do represent some heavy s–t.”