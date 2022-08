2013

The TV star reprised her role on Nickelodeon’s Sam & Cat, which was a crossover spinoff of Victorious and iCarly. The show also starred Jennette McCurdy as Sam Puckett and, despite its ratings success, only aired for one season.

The two programs helped propel the budding star to teen idol status, but she was more interested in a music career. In May 2014, she told Rolling Stone that acting was “fun,” but that music was always “first and foremost.”