August 2014

Grande dropped her second album, My Everything, which became her second to debut atop the Billboard 200. This time around, she explored more mature themes on singles “Problem” featuring Iggy Azalea, “Break Free” with Zedd, “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, “Love Me Harder” featuring The Weeknd and “One Last Time.” My Everything was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.