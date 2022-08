November 2021

Following the news of her being cast with Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, the “bad idea” artist sent the England native a bouquet of flowers.

“Dear Cynthia, Honored doesn’t even begin to cover it,” Grande wrote in a sweet note, according to Erivo’s social media upload. “I Cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari.”

The Sam & Cat alum’s mom, Joan Grande, noted via Instagram at the time that she was “bursting with pride” over the news.