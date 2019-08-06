Nathan Sykes

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that The Wanted singer and Grande began dating in August 2013 after they released “Almost Is Never Enough” from the soundtrack of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. Their relationship was short-lived, however, with the pair breaking up in December of that year. A source told Us at the time that the reason behind their split was because the two “hardly ever saw each other” while another noted, “They just weren’t into it anymore.” However, three years later, they got together once again — to team up on a new version of his song “Over and Over Again.”