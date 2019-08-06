Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live star and Grande embarked on a whirlwind romance in 2018 following their respective splits from Cazzie David and Miller. Davidson announced on Instagram in May 2018 that they were dating, sharing a photo of the couple posing in Harry Potter outfits, which he captioned, “The chamber of secrets has been opened.” Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the comedian and Grande had gotten engaged a month later, with Davidson proposing with a $93,000 diamond ring. He later told Jimmy Fallon of their plans to wed, “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—king lit.” The pair spent the summer flaunting their romance, which included adopting a pig and moving in together in a luxury condo in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. However, Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that they had broken up, with a source telling Us at the time, “They realized it happened too quick and too early.” Davidson spoke out about their split during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment on November 3. “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he told viewers. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.” Grande, for her part, sang that she was “so thankful” for Davidson in “Thank U, Next.”