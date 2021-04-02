Pics Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Pregnant Lauren Burnham Give Tour of Their New Hawaii Home By Yana Grebenyuk April 2, 2021 YouTube 15 1 / 15 A Timely Find The pair were looking for a second home when they “somehow” landed on Hawaii on Zillow. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News