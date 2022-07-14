Reported Support From Robert Downey Jr.

The Golden Globe nominee checked into a treatment facility in May 2021 for drug, alcohol, and sex issues, according to a report by Vanity Fair. In December of that year, Hammer’s lawyer confirmed to Us that he had left the rehabilitation center, without reporting the date he had checked out.

In June 2022, Vanity Fair reported that Robert Downey Jr., who has been open about his own battle with addiction, paid for the Lone Ranger actor’s stint in rehab and continues to provide him with financial support as he gets back on his feet.

