Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Rough Sex Comments

Seven-and-a-half years before the Rebecca star’s alleged DMs surfaced, he candidly spoke about his penchant for BDSM during an interview with Playboy.

“I used to like to be a dominant lover. I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change,” he said in June 2013, three years after tying the knot with Chambers. (The couple split in July 2020). “And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, ‘I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.’”