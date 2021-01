Saudi Arabia Trip

The On the Basis of Sex star was among the celebrities and social media influencers who received backlash in December 2019 for accepting all-expenses-paid trips to Saudi Arabia, which has had a history of human rights violations. The stars documented their stays via Instagram one year after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Hammer raved that the trip was “truly special” but never publicly responded to the criticism.