Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

The ‘House of Hammer’ Documentary

Several of the actor’s former partners spoke out about their relationships with him in an August 2022 trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. “In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect; this was amazing,” Courtney Vucekovich recalled in the video. “But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re his, completely. … I mean, he said, ‘I‘m 100 percent a cannibal.’ I [was] freaking out.”

She added: “He just acted mad. The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles and you’re, like, completely immobilized. I’m just closing my eyes until it ended.”

Julia Morrison, for her part, read a text allegedly sent to her by Hammer. “I haven’t really digested this one,” she said before reading the message. “‘I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f—k strangers for me.’”

When similar claims about Hammer made headlines in January 2021, the star denied the claims in a statement via his lawyer, telling Us: “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue.”