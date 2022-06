December 2020

Amid the twosome’s split, they remained dutiful coparents and grandparents.

“They really love [it],” Katherine, who married actor Chris Pratt in June 2019, exclusively told Us of her parents doting over her daughters, Lyla and Eloise. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”