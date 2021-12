Bodega

Looking for a late-night snack or a place to continue the party? Bodega has fans like Michael B. Jordan, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek who love the taco joint which doubles as a late-night speakeasy-style lounge.

An Instagrammable destination, this location offers a menu of authentic Mexican street food to then be eaten at picnic tables and neon bar stools next to graffiti walls. Don’t forget to visit the late-night speakeasy by going through the “secret” door.